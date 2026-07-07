House set alight in Armagh arson attack

AN INVESTIGATION is underway after a house was set alight in Armagh.

A home was targeted in the city at around 11.45pm on July 5.

“Shortly before 11.45pm, officers received a report that a house was alight in the Greenfield Close area of the city,” Detective Sergeant Johnston said.

“Police attended the scene, where it was discovered that two windows of the property had been smashed, and the inside of the house was on fire,” he added.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance and extinguished the blaze, which resulted in substantial damage being caused to the house.

“Thankfully, no one was inside the property at the time of the incident.”

The police force has since launched an investigation and urged anyone with information to contact them.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the fire, and detectives would appeal to anyone with information to contact us using our witness appeal form at https://reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals quoting 1818 of 05/07/26or call us on 101,” Det Seg Johnston confirmed.

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