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Motorcyclist seriously injured in Cavan collision dies in hospital
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Motorcyclist seriously injured in Cavan collision dies in hospital

A MOTORCYCLIST who was seriously injured in a collision in Co. Cavan over the weekend has died in hospital.

The man, aged in his 70s, was involved in a single vehicle incident at Drumsillagh in Tullyvin at around 10.50am on July 5.

He was removed from the scene by paramedics before being airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin for treatment.

He died in the hospital late that evening, Gardaí have confirmed.

The police force has launched an investigation and asked anyone who may have information about the collision to contact them.

“Road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 10am and 11am on Sunday, July 5, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” they added.

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See More: Cavan, Motorcyclist

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