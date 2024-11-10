Hungarian police arrest Irishman in connection with death of American tourist

POLICE in Hungary say they have arrested an Irishman in connection with the death of an American tourist in Budapest.

Mackenzie Michalski, 31, from Portland, Oregon, was reported missing after a night out in the Hungarian capital on Tuesday.

Investigators launched a missing person's investigation but changed the focus of their enquiry after spotting Ms Michalski in CCTV footage in the company of an unknown man.

A police statement said the 37-year-old Irish citizen was questioned on suspicion of murder before confessing to being responsible for the woman's accidental death.

Investigation

Police say Ms Michalski went missing from a night club in Budapest's District VI on Tuesday evening.

CCTV footage obtained by investigators showed her in several nightclubs in the area with an unidentified man, leading police to believe that she may have been a victim of crime.

The man was arrested at his rented apartment in District VII on Thursday evening, after which evidence was found which led them to believe Ms Michalski was deceased, said police.

Investigators say they determined that Ms Michalski met the Irishman in one nightclub before moving on to a second venue, where they were seen dancing.

The pair then went to the Irishman's apartment, where it is believed Ms Michalski passed away.

Police say the suspect then cleaned his apartment and hid the body in the wardrobe while he went out to buy a suitcase.

He then allegedly put the body in the suitcase, rented a car and drove to Lake Balaton with the suitcase in the trunk.

The statement claims he hid his victim in the woods in an area outside Szigliget and then drove back to Budapest before being arrested.

Investigators from the Homicide Division questioned the Irishman on suspicion of murder, with police saying he confessed to killing the woman but claimed it was an accident.

After his interrogation, the suspect is said to have led detectives to the location of the body.

Police added that the Irishman carried out several internet searches, including 'How do the police handle missing person cases?' and 'What does a corpse smell like after it decomposes'.

'Soul is now at peace'

Following confirmation of Ms Michalski's death, a Facebook page set up to find her described her as 'a beautiful and compassionate young woman who dedicated herself to caring for others and making the world a better place'.

"As a nurse practitioner, Kenzie used her humor, positivity, and limitless empathy to help heal her patients and encourage family and friends alike," it added.

"We are thankful that Kenzie's soul is now at peace. Her memory and legacy will endure in the hearts of all whom she's touched."

On the same page, a video from her tearful parents thanked all those who had taken part in the search for their daughter.

"There are no words to say how grateful we are for all of you and all that you have done to find Mackenzie. Thank you so much," said her mother, Jill.

A fundraiser set up to help with the search has so far raised more than $38,000, with the money now to be used 'for travel and funeral arrangements along with any costs associated with ensuring justice for Kenzie'.