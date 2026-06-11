Union warns of ‘work stoppages’ if riots continue in Northern Ireland

A WORKERS’ union which has called for unity against the rioters causing disruption across Northern Ireland has warned that the “next step” will be “work stoppages”.

The Northern Ireland Public Service Alliance (NIPSA) has issued a statement in solidarity with those facing the frontline of disruption which has erupted since a stabbing incident in Belfast on the evening of June 8.

“Trade union and community activists have been working in communities and in workplaces to defend people and drive back the far right who are intent on organising attacks in working class communities,” the union said today.

Riots and disorder have been reported in communities across Northern Ireland this week following the incident.

Yesterday, several schools in Belfast released a statement saying children were absent after being forced from their homes by 'angry mobs'.

NIPSA is one of the largest workers' unions in the North, representing civil servants and public officers.

In a statement urging ‘working class unity’ against racism, NIPSA General Secretary, Carmel Gates explained that they wish to “put on record our support for activists who are showing working‑class solidarity at its best”.

“The work done in communities and workplaces has begun to push the far right back. A series of demonstrations have been organised to allow workers to express their anger at the far right,” she added.

“This is a big step forward, but much more needs to be done.

“It is vital that we challenge all attempts to promote racism, oppose criminal violence in our communities, and fight to end the economic and social misery that has become a breeding ground for the far right,” she explained.

“If attacks continue, then the next step must be for people to hold work stoppages and mass demonstrations across Northern Ireland.”

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has described the disorder on the streets of Northern Ireland as an “act of self-harm” to communities.

“As part of my forward planning I have now activated the request for mutual aid resources from policing colleagues to ensure we have the necessary support to maintain public order and bring offenders to justice in the days to come,” he confirmed.

“I urge those involved or considering becoming involved in disorder to stop and think,” he added.

“Ask yourselves is this hatred something you want to be associated with?

“Is this worth being prosecuted over and potentially throwing away your future? Or the future of your children?

“I am appealing for calm over the coming days and again, urge anyone considering becoming involved in violence and disorder to think long and hard to think about the repercussions for themselves and their community.

"I understand that people have real concerns, but violence and harming your own communities is not the way. We need calm, considered approaches.”

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