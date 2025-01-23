‘Iconic’ Irish saxophone player Paddy Cole dies, aged 85
SAXOPHONE player and singer Paddy Cole has died at the age of 85.

A familiar face from Ireland's showband scene, the popular jazz artist hailed from Castleblayney in Monaghan.

His death comes after he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022.

President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to the musician, whom he describes as “one of the founding icons of the great period of the Irish showbands”.

Paddy Cole performs on his saxophone in 2019

“From the Capitol Showband to the great brass sound, what Paddy Cole did for music and for jazz will be remembered across generations,” the President said.

“The significance of the showband era is perhaps one of the insufficiently recognised aspects of Irish music history,” he added.

“There are places that became famous because of the artists they produced. Castleblayney, always known as 'Blayney', is one such place for producing Paddy.

“Paddy Cole's music was first class, with jazz of international quality, and Sabina and I knew and admired him as a friend.”

Taoiseach Simon Harris has also paid tribute, describing Cole as “an exceptional music talent, a gifted performer, a warm-spirited person, and an 85-year-old who never grew old”.

Musician Paddy Cole has died at the age of 85

“His achievements are eye-watering and his adventures almost swashbuckling, best captured in his excellent memoir, King of the Swingers,” the Taoiseach said.

“Paddy almost became a butcher in his younger life, but the call of the saxophone and jazz was in his blood from his family in Castleblayney,” he added.

“He joked that some people were born with silver spoons in their mouths, he was born with a silver sax.

“His admirers included Elvis, who came to see Paddy perform multiple times in Las Vegas.

“Paddy was also a talented broadcaster on both RTÉ television and later the Paddy Cole Hour on weekend radio, the embodiment of the companionship and magic of a great radio show.

“His first love always remained performing live, something he continued to do well into his 80s.”

Cole leaves behind his wife Helen and children Pat, Pearse and Karen.

