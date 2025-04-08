Illegal scramblers seized after being spotted by police helicopter

ILLEGAL scramblers have been seized in Belfast after being caught on surveillance by a police helicopter.

Two electric scramblers were located by the PSNI’s Air Support Unit over the weekend as the police force continues to monitor use of the vehicles across the city.

“Officers are actively patrolling the area due to real concern in the community regarding the dangerous driving of scramblers and other off-road bikes, and are keen to emphasise the potential penalties for those who choose to take part in this anti-social behaviour,” the police force confirmed this week.

"On Saturday, April 5, at around 3.10pm, patrol officers heard the distinctive noise of scramblers in the Crumlin Road area and asked Air Support colleagues for assistance with tracking the bikes,” local policing Sergeant McIlveen said.

"They were able to follow the bikes and direct officers to the Hightown Quarry area.

“The bike was located, found to be uninsured, and seized.

“The driver, aged 23, is to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service for a number of offences including careless driving.”

She added: "On Sunday, April 6, at around 2.25pm, Air Support spotted a scrambler being driven erratically on the road and footpath in the Workman Avenue area.

"The suspect driver was followed to an address on Falls Road, where he was arrested. Again, the uninsured vehicle was seized.”

That man, who is 23, has since been charged with a number of offences, including dangerous driving, the PSNI has confirmed.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on May 2.

Sgt McIlveen has urged the public to report any incidents where scramblers are being “driven recklessly”.

"We want to reassure you that we are taking this issue extremely seriously and that we recognise the significant danger that these vehicles can pose,” she said.

“It beggars belief that they would be driven on footpaths, or in a built up area, at times when children or older people could be out and about and placed at risk through this thoughtlessness.

"We would encourage you to report any incidents of these vehicles being driven recklessly.

“Give us the information so that we can take measures to deal with those in our community who drive these vehicles contrary to legislation.”

Sgt McIlveen has also urged parents not to buy scramblers for their children.

"We would encourage parents and guardians to consider the risks to others and the impact on the community when they purchase these vehicles for their young people,” she said.

She added: “Think before you ride. You risk not only losing your bike, like these men, but also ending up in court.

"Please help us to make our roads, residential areas and parks safer for everyone.

"Call us on 101 or report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report."