'I'm a servant of the people': Michael Healy-Rae resigns from government over response to fuel crisis

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae has resigned from his role as a Minister of State over the government's response to the fuel crisis.

The independent TD made the announcement on Tuesday ahead of a vote of confidence in the government over the affair, which the coalition won by 92 votes to 78.

Protests from agricultural and transport workers have been taking place during the past week over the rising cost of fuel in the wake of the US-Israel conflict with Iran.

These included vehicles blocking major roads, fuel depots and ports around Ireland.

'I'm with the people of Kerry'

In a video posted on Facebook, Mr Healy-Rae said he had listened to his constituents before making his decision, saying: "I'm a servant of the people, you are my bosses."

He added: "I've seen grown men crying because they're worried about their futures and they feel that this government hasn't listened to them.

"They feel particularly that the leader of the country hasn't listened to them. I'm so sorry for that.

"I feel now — even though my heart is broken in doing so because I feel in one way I'm leaving people down — that I have no choice but to vote no confidence in the government and its leader because of the fact that he didn't listen on time.

"There is surpluses there, there is more that could be done."

Mr Healy-Rae said he was resigning his ministry in the Department of Agriculture 'with a very heavy heart' because the role allowed him to fight on behalf of farmers.

However, he said he couldn't continue if it was going to affect his constituents.

"If it's a choice — the workers that were on the protest, the farmers in Kerry, the business people in Kerry who are saying the government isn't listening to them — listen to you or listen to government and row in and just vote for government, well I can't do that.

"So, if it's a choice, are you with the people of Kerry, that I adore, or are you with government, well then I'm with the people of Kerry.

"I hope I'm making the right decision, I'm doing the right thing by you.

"Many thousands of you have asked me to do this and that's what I’m doing, I'm answering your call because you're my boss, not anyone in Dublin, not any political party.

"I'm independent and I'll be going before you again and I'll be saying I'm standing with you all the time.

"All I'd ask you to do is please don't be disappointment that I'm resigning but I just feel it's the right thing to do."

He added: "I'll fight from opposition, I'll fight from what we call the back benches and I'll be what I always was — a voice of the people and just an ordinary hard worker trying my best to help you."

'Largest assistance package in Europe'

Taoiseach Micheál Martin rejected claims that the government hadn't done enough to address the fuel crisis.

In the Dáil, he highlighted Sunday's announcement of a €500m support package, which includes a €100m subsidy for agricultural workers.

This, he said, was on top of an earlier move to cut duties to aid those affected at a cost of €250m.

"As the publicly available facts show, the government is already spending dramatically more on measures to help people with fuel costs than it is receiving in extra taxes," he said in response to claims the government was profiting on rising fuel prices.

"Before today, the measures provided by government were costing €28m a week while the additional revenue has averaged €4m.

"Our actions also amount to proportionately the largest assistance package of any European country."

He added: "The measures we are implementing involve a very significant amount of public resources and directly aid those being hit by the shock of world fuel prices.

"They go further than other governments and they combine both general and targeted assistance."

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