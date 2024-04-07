Images of guns found hidden in hedge released in police appeal
News

Images of guns found hidden in hedge released in police appeal

POLICE have released images of guns found hidden in a hedge on a farm in Co Armagh.

The PSNI is appealing for information about the ‘significant haul’ of weapons which were uncovered during a search operation in Crossmaglen in October 2023.

“I can confirm that the find contained 10 firearms, a telescopic sight, magazines compatible with a number of the firearms recovered, and a large quantity of ammunition," Detective Inspector McCallum from the Police Service’s Serious Crime Branch, said.

“The firearms consist of five revolvers, two Glock pistols, one AR-15 assault rifle and two shotguns," he added.

“Forensic enquiries are ongoing and therefore it isn’t, at this stage, possible to attribute the weapons to a particular group or organisation."

One of the pistols found in the hedge

The search operation took place in the Monog Road area on October 30 and 31, 2023.

The weapons and ammunition were discovered in a constructed hide, which was buried in a hedgerow on agricultural land.

“While we must keep an open mind about the origins of the weapons, there’s no doubt that this haul is significant and had the potential to seriously harm or kill,” Detective Inspector McCallum added.

A shotgun was also found in the 'significant haul'

“The discovery and seizure is a welcome step in disrupting criminal activity and preventing potential loss of life.

“I am taking this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101.  Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, who guarantee complete anonymity.”

See More: Armagh

Related

'Unspeakable tragedy' as four die in collision in Co. Armagh and pedestrian dies in Newry collision
News 2 weeks ago

'Unspeakable tragedy' as four die in collision in Co. Armagh and pedestrian dies in Newry collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman from Co. Armagh jailed after conning employers out of more than £200,000
News 2 weeks ago

Woman from Co. Armagh jailed after conning employers out of more than £200,000

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two police officers require hospital treatment after patrol vehicle rammed in Co. Armagh
News 3 weeks ago

Two police officers require hospital treatment after patrol vehicle rammed in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Swimming enthusiasts urged to have their say as new funding for outdoor facilities announced
News 2 days ago

Swimming enthusiasts urged to have their say as new funding for outdoor facilities announced

By: Fiona Audley

Cannabis worth over €1m found concealed in van carrying water and garden furniture from UK to Dublin
News 2 days ago

Cannabis worth over €1m found concealed in van carrying water and garden furniture from UK to Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Tour guide determined to tell stories of thousands of forgotten souls buried at Glasnevin Cemetery
News 3 days ago

Tour guide determined to tell stories of thousands of forgotten souls buried at Glasnevin Cemetery

By: Fiona Audley

‘Sleep with the angels’: Baby boy dies following brave battle with rare muscular disorder
News 3 days ago

‘Sleep with the angels’: Baby boy dies following brave battle with rare muscular disorder

By: Fiona Audley

Man attacked in Dublin over the bank holiday weekend dies in hospital
News 3 days ago

Man attacked in Dublin over the bank holiday weekend dies in hospital

By: Fiona Audley