Images of guns found hidden in hedge released in police appeal

POLICE have released images of guns found hidden in a hedge on a farm in Co Armagh.

The PSNI is appealing for information about the ‘significant haul’ of weapons which were uncovered during a search operation in Crossmaglen in October 2023.

“I can confirm that the find contained 10 firearms, a telescopic sight, magazines compatible with a number of the firearms recovered, and a large quantity of ammunition," Detective Inspector McCallum from the Police Service’s Serious Crime Branch, said.

“The firearms consist of five revolvers, two Glock pistols, one AR-15 assault rifle and two shotguns," he added.

“Forensic enquiries are ongoing and therefore it isn’t, at this stage, possible to attribute the weapons to a particular group or organisation."

One of the pistols found in the hedge

The search operation took place in the Monog Road area on October 30 and 31, 2023.

The weapons and ammunition were discovered in a constructed hide, which was buried in a hedgerow on agricultural land.

“While we must keep an open mind about the origins of the weapons, there’s no doubt that this haul is significant and had the potential to seriously harm or kill,” Detective Inspector McCallum added.

“The discovery and seizure is a welcome step in disrupting criminal activity and preventing potential loss of life.

“I am taking this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, who guarantee complete anonymity.”