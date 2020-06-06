‘You don’t get to be racist and Irish’ — Imelda May pens powerful anti-racism poem

DUBLIN MUSICIAN Imelda May has lent her voice to Ireland’s anti-racism movement with the powerful protest poem titled: You Don’t Get To Be Racist And Irish.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death in the US and the nationwide protests that have followed it, people across Ireland have been reflecting on their country’s own issues with race.

It’s led to mass demonstrations in Dublin and cities like Galway and Cork as well as acknowledgement among leaders across the political divide that change is required.

May’s poem offers up a unique insight and perspective on the issue.

It serves as a wake-up call and reminder that Ireland’s own history of being on the receiving end of oppression makes racism on these shores inexcusable.

“You don’t get to be proud of your heritage, plights, and fights for freedom while kneeling on the neck of another,” May writes in a pointed reference to Mr. Floyd’s death at the hands of a US cop.

“We emigrated, we immigrated. We took refuge, so cannot refuse when it’s our time to return the favour,” she states at another point in the piece, reminding people across Ireland of their duty not only as citizens but human beings to do better.

These are my words but not exclusively my feelings. I’m glad I can express a shared sentiment.

I’m overwhelmed by your response. There’s a lot of love in this crazy world after all.

Thank you.#YouDontGetToBeRacistAndIrish pic.twitter.com/2GD5b5Nk6X — Imelda May (@ImeldaOfficial) June 6, 2020

A powerful response to the events of the past few days, You Don’t Get To Be Racist And Irish can be read, in full, below:



You don’t get to be racist and Irish

You don’t get to be proud of your heritage,

plights and fights for freedom

while kneeling on the neck of another!

You’re not entitled to sing songs

of heroes and martyrs

mothers and fathers who cried

as they starved in a famine

Or of brave hearted

soft spoken

poets and artists

lined up in a yard

blindfolded and bound

Waiting for Godot

and point blank to sound

We emigrated

We immigrated

We took refuge

So cannot refuse

When it’s our time

To return the favour

Land stolen

Spirits broken

Bodies crushed and swollen

unholy tokens of Christ, Nailed to a tree

(That) You hang around your neck

Like a noose of the free

Our colour pasty

Our accents thick

Hands like shovels

from mortar and bricklaying

foundation of cities

you now stand upon

Our suffering seeps from every stone

your opportunities arise from

Outstanding on the shoulders

of our forefathers and foremother’s

who bore your mother’s mother

Our music is for the righteous

Our joys have been earned

Well deserved and serve

to remind us to remember

More Blacks

More Dogs

More Irish.

Still labelled leprechauns, Micks, Paddy’s, louts

we’re shouting to tell you

our land, our laws

are progressively out there

We’re in a chrysalis

state of emerging into a new

and more beautiful Eire/era

40 Shades Better

Unanimous in our rainbow vote

we’ve found our stereotypical pot of gold

and my God it’s good.

So join us.. 'cause

You Don’t Get To Be Racist And Irish.