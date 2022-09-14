IN PICTURES: the King's visit to Northern Ireland

King Charles III visited Northern Ireland yesterday for the first time as monarch as part of his tour of the UK.
Accompanied by Camilla, the Queen Consort, his plane touched down at Belfast City Airport, and throughout the day he met with a number of political leaders.
These included the Taoiseach Micheál Martin, vice-president of Sinn Féin Michelle O'Neill and Prime Minister Liz Truss.
At Hillsborough Castle, he received a message of condolence from the speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, and a service was held St Anne's Cathedral, Belfast.
President Michael D Higgins, his wife Sabina, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney were also in attendance.
Here are some photos of the historic day.
Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort look at flowers and tributes as they arrive at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast on September 13, 2022, during a visit to Northern Ireland. - King Charles III on Tuesday travelled to Belfast where he is set to receive tributes from pro-UK parties and the respectful sympathies of nationalists who nevertheless can see reunification with Ireland drawing closer. (Photo by Paul Faith / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PAUL FAITH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Britain's King Charles III (C) and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort (L) arrive at Belfast City Airport on September 13, 2022, ahead of his visit to Northern Ireland. - King Charles III on Tuesday travelled to Belfast where he is set to receive tributes from pro-UK parties and the respectful sympathies of nationalists who nevertheless can see reunification with Ireland drawing closer. (Photo by Liam McBurney / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LIAM MCBURNEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Britain's King Charles III, flanked by Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort, makes a speech after receiving a message of condolence following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast on September 13, 2022, during his visit to Northern Ireland. - King Charles III on Tuesday travelled to Belfast where he is set to receive tributes from pro-UK parties and the respectful sympathies of nationalists who nevertheless can see reunification with Ireland drawing closer. (Photo by Niall Carson / POOL / AFP) (Photo by NIALL CARSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
HILLSBOROUGH, NORTHERN IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 13: King Charles III meets with Alliance Party Leader Naomi Long as Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill (2nd L), DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson (R) and UUP leader Doug Beattie (4th L) look on at Hillsborough Castle on September 13, 2022 in Hillsborough, United Kingdom. King Charles III is visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since ascending to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022. (Photo by Niall Carson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 13: King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort greet President Michael D Higgins (centre right) as they attend a Service of Reflection at St Anne's Cathedral on September 13, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Charles and Camilla are visiting the four home nations of the UK in the run-up to the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday. (Photo Liam McBurney - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin (R) looks on as Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss (L) shakes hands with Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister and Irish republican Sinn Fein party Northern Leader Michelle O'Neill (2nd R) as they attend a Service of Reflection for the life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast on September 13, 2022, during his visit to Northern Ireland. - King Charles III on Tuesday travelled to Belfast where he is set to receive tributes from pro-UK parties and the respectful sympathies of nationalists who nevertheless can see reunification with Ireland drawing closer. (Photo by Liam McBurney / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LIAM MCBURNEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
