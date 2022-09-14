IN PICTURES: the King's visit to Northern Ireland

King Charles III visited Northern Ireland yesterday for the first time as monarch as part of his tour of the UK.

Accompanied by Camilla, the Queen Consort, his plane touched down at Belfast City Airport, and throughout the day he met with a number of political leaders.

These included the Taoiseach Micheál Martin, vice-president of Sinn Féin Michelle O'Neill and Prime Minister Liz Truss.

At Hillsborough Castle, he received a message of condolence from the speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, and a service was held St Anne's Cathedral, Belfast.

President Michael D Higgins, his wife Sabina, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney were also in attendance.

Here are some photos of the historic day.