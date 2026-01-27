Witness appeal after man dies following Co. Louth collision

GARDAÍ have appealed to witnesses to come forward after a man died in a collision in Co. Louth.

Two cars collided on the R215 at Newtownfane (Ardee Road) in Dundalk on the afternoon of Sunday, January 22.

Officers and emergency services were called to the incident, which happened at around 2.50pm.

The driver of one of the cars, a man aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man, aged in his 50s, was taken to our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda to be treated for injuries described as “non-life-threatening”.

“The coroner has been notified,” the gardaí said in a statement.

“The scene has undergone a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators,” they added.

The force is now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Any road users, who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time between 2:30pm and 3:00pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” they added. Investigations are ongoing.