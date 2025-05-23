Interim report released into sinking of luxury yacht Bayesian

AN interim report into the sinking of the luxury superyacht Bayesian has offered the most detailed timeline yet of the events leading up to the disaster, which claimed seven lives — including prominent Irish tech entrepreneur Dr Mike Lynch and his daughter, Hannah.

The Bayesian capsized off the coast of Sicily in the early hours of 19 August 2024, just half a nautical mile from the port of Porticello.

The UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) is leading the safety inquiry, as the yacht was registered in the United Kingdom.

A separate criminal investigation is being conducted in parallel by the Termini Imerese Public Prosecutor’s Office in Sicily.

The 120-foot sailing yacht had been motoring towards Porticello to shelter from worsening weather. It anchored near the harbour breakwater just before 9.30pm.

Weather forecasts had warned of thunderstorms, but initial conditions were calm. Overnight watch duties were being carried out by two deckhands while most guests and crew slept.

The skipper left instructions to be woken if wind speeds rose above 20 knots or if the vessel began dragging its anchor.

By 3:55am, conditions had changed rapidly. One of the deckhands recorded video of lightning approaching and noted that winds had picked up to 30 knots.

The vessel began to list to starboard. Within minutes, Bayesian and another nearby yacht, Sir Robert Baden Powell, were both dragging anchor in heavy squalls.

The skipper was woken at 4:00am, and emergency preparations began.

The chief engineer started the generators and prepared the engines for manoeuvring. Several other crew members and guests were also roused as the yacht’s tilt worsened.

At approximately 4:06am, a sudden wind gust exceeding 70 knots struck the vessel.

The awning over the flying bridge was ripped off, and Bayesian heeled sharply to 90 degrees within 15 seconds. Loose furniture, equipment and passengers were thrown across the deck.

Emergency lighting activated as generators failed. Some crew and guests were injured during the upheaval, and one deckhand was thrown overboard.

Those trapped below managed to escape by climbing up walls or stairwells as water began entering through the starboard side.

The chief engineer successfully launched an emergency beacon. Several crew members and guests jumped into the sea or clung to floating objects. Others were still onboard, working to release liferafts.

Despite the chaos, one crew member managed to free and inflate a liferaft, allowing a group of survivors to board around 4:24am.

First aid was given to the injured while others used cushions and improvised flotation to stay afloat. One crew member used a phone torch to search for more survivors in the water.

By this point, the bow of Bayesian had risen before sinking completely in approximately 50 metres of water. The tender from Sir Robert Baden Powell returned to search for survivors. The yacht’s skipper later joined the search and contacted local authorities.

All seven fatalities — six guests and one crew member — were subsequently recovered by Italian emergency services.

The MAIB report stresses that its findings are provisional and do not determine liability.

The inquiry is focused on the vessel’s design, stability, operation, and emergency protocols.

Among other details, it will assess the anchoring arrangement, the crew's emergency response, and how rapidly changing weather may have contributed to the incident.

Investigators are also reviewing video footage, navigation records, and maintenance logs.

The final report is expected to include safety recommendations for the yacht industry and wider maritime sector.

The Bayesian tragedy has already prompted calls for a review of weather-warning systems and emergency preparedness on large private vessels.

Maritime authorities in both the UK and Italy are cooperating closely, while legal proceedings in Sicily continue.

The criminal investigation is progressing, with the focus on crew actions and possible design flaws. The final conclusions and any subsequent legal actions will depend on the findings from the ongoing salvage and forensic examinations.

The inquiry focuses on potential charges against three crew members: Captain James Cutfield, Chief Engineer Timothy Parker Eaton, and Deckhand Matthew Griffiths.

They are currently under investigation

The salvage operation to recover the wreck of the luxury superyacht Bayesian off the coast of Sicily has been halted following the tragic death of a Dutch diver.

Rob Cornelis Maria Huijben, 39, was working at a depth of 50 metres near Porticello when he died during preparation work to cut the yacht’s mainmast.

Dr Mike Lynch

LYNCH, born in Ilford, Essex, to Irish parents—his mother from County Tipperary and his father from County Cork—was a prominent figure in the tech industry.

He founded Autonomy Corporation, a software company sold to Hewlett-Packard for $11.7 billion in 2011.

This became the subject of a legal case, with Dr Lynch and a co-defendant facing fraud charges in an American court.

They were acquitted of all charges in 2024. The Mediterranean cruise was to celebrate his winning the case in a San Francisco court.

By deathly coincidence his fellow accused also found innocent of all charges, was also killed the same weekend of the Bayesian tragedy.

Stephen Chamberlain died after being struck by a car while out running in Cambridgeshire on August 17, 2024.

Michael Lynch maintained strong ties to Ireland, spending childhood summers in Carrick-on-Suir and supporting local initiatives, including donations to a local GAA