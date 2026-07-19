Dublin man admits causing death by dangerous driving of woman who had 'heart of gold'

A DUBLIN man has admitted causing the death of a woman in Wales last year by dangerous driving.

Michael Connors, 28, of Landen Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin also pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Lydia La Polla, 47, from Wrexham died from her injuries two days after the collision, which occurred as Connors made off from police.

Speaking at the time, Ms la Polla's family said they were 'truly devastated and heartbroken' by her passing.

"Lydia had a true heart of gold and would always be there for others with her selfless acts of kindness," they said.

"She was devoted to her family and friends.

"The night of Monday, March 24 has scarred us for the rest of our lives. Life will never be the same without her."

Collision

Shortly after 9.30pm on the night of the incident, a silver Mercedes car driven by Connors made off from police and collided with a Toyota car between Belgrave Road and Percy Road in Hightown, Wrexham.

The Toyota was being driven by Ms La Polla, who sadly died from her injuries in hospital two days later on March 26, 2025.

Her husband, who was a passenger in the Toyota, was seriously injured.

Connors and another man who was a passenger in the Mercedes fled the scene of the collision, while a 16-year-old passenger in the car was seriously injured.

Connors was arrested by gardaí in Dublin on March 11 in connection with the collision before being extradited to Britain on June 16.

He appeared before before Llandudno Magistrates' Court the following day where he was remanded into custody to appear before Mold Crown Court on Friday.

Following his guilty pleas, Connors will be sentenced at the same court on Monday, August 24.

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