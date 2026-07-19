Three teenagers hospitalised after car driven at people in Co. Dublin

THREE teenagers have been hospitalised after a car was driven at a group of people in Co. Dublin in Saturday.

The incident, footage of which was shared widely on social media, occurred on the Harbour Road in Skerries.

A statement from gardaí said they responded to reports of a public order incident in the area.

"At approximately 9.30pm a large number of youths gathered and a fight broke out," read the statement.

"During the course of the incident a car drove at a number of people.

"Three teenagers, two females and one male, were taken to Beaumont Hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries."

Footage of the incident shared online appears to show a mass brawl in the area before a young man exits from the rear of a white car and confronts another young male.

The car then reverses before driving forward into a group of people stood behind another vehicle.

The white car is then seen speeding off.

Gardaí added that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

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