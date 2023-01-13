Investigators arrest man in connection with murder of pregnant Natalie McNally
News

Investigators arrest man in connection with murder of pregnant Natalie McNally

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING the murder of pregnant woman Natalie McNally in Armagh last month have arrested a man.

Natalie was found stabbed to death at her home at Silverwood Green in Lurgan in mid-December.

The 32-year-old was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy.

Police said they arrested a 46-year-old man in the south Belfast area this morning.

He has been taken to a Belfast police station for questioning.

Detectives had issued CCTV footage of the main suspect arriving in Ms McNally's street on the night of the murder and leaving around 40 minutes later.

Police also seized a car for forensic examination and a £20,000 reward has been issued for information leading to the arrest and conviction of her killer.

Two other men had previously been arrested and released.

Her family has been urging people to help bring her killer to justice.

See More: Armagh, Natalie McNally, PSNI

