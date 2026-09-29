Police launch investigation after shot fired at Co. Down home

AN investigation is underway after a gunshot was fired at a home in Co. Down.

The incident happened in Downpatrick at around 9.45pm last night, where PSNI officers were called to reports of a shot being fired at a house at Colmcille Road.

“It was reported that at around 9.45pm, the female householder heard a loud bang outside and upon inspection discovered what is believed to be a strike mark on the wall beside the kitchen window,” they confirmed in a statement today.

“A male wearing a grey and black coat and blue trousers was noted leaving the area following the incident in the direction of nearby fields,” they added.

The police force has since launched an investigation to track down the suspect.

“An investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone who was in this area of Downpatrick at the time and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam or doorbell footage that could help with our enquiries, to get in touch,”Detective Sergeant Emerson said.

“Detectives can be contacted on 101 quoting reference number 9 29/09/26 or submit a report online,” they added.

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