Three men chased ‘terrified’ victim before attacking him while burgling home
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Three men chased ‘terrified’ victim before attacking him while burgling home

POLICE have issued a witness appeal after a man was chased by three men who then attacked him while ransacking his home.

The man, who is aged in his 40s, was approached by the men, who were carrying screwdrivers, in the McClelland Park area of Newry at around 9.15pm on September 27.

The incident started in the McLelland Park area of Newry

When he ran away from them they gave chase him and caught up with him at a property in the Caulfield Place area of the city,

“The suspects, believed to be aged in their 20s, and who were all wearing dark clothing threatened the man with the weapons,” the PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Emerson said this week.

“He was able to make off from the scene to a property in the Caulfield Place area of the city,” they added.

“The men chased after the victim – kicking the door of the property and threatening him again inside.

“He was assaulted by the men who punched him in the nose.

“They then rummaged through drawers and cupboards in a bedroom – and made off with a phone and wallet containing a sum of cash.

“They then fled the scene and the victim was able to raise the alarm.”

The police force has urged anyone with information to contact them.

“This was a terrifying and upsetting ordeal for the man who was left shocked by what happened,” Det Sgt Emerson said.

“If you were in the area last night and noticed anything suspicious, we would ask that you call us on 101 quoting reference number 1404 27/09/26,” they added.

“Anyone living in this general area or nearby is also asked to review your doorbell, CCTV or dash-cam footage.”

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See More: Assault, Burglary, Newry

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