New €2 coin launched to mark Ireland’s EU Presidency

A NEW €2 coin has been launched in Ireland to mark the start of the nation’s Presidency of the EU Council.

It features the official Presidency logo “symbolising growth, dynamism and movement” a spokesperson for the Central Bank said.

“Each individual arm of the spiral features 27 discs to symbolise the 27 Member States of the EU, with the resulting white space at the centre forming a 5-point star, a symbol from the EU flag,’ they added.

The bank has minted 500,000 of the special coins, which will be issued into general circulation from today.

“The Central Bank is delighted to issue this commemorative coin to mark Ireland's Presidency of the Council of the European Union,” Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf said.

“This is a significant moment for Ireland as we take on the privilege and responsibility of hosting the Presidency during a pivotal time for Europe,: he added.

“The coin's design really captures the spirit of European cooperation and will be a symbol of Ireland’s Presidency.

“I encourage everyone to keep an eye out for this special coin as over 500,000 of them enter general circulation.”

Tánaiste Simon Harris attended the launch event for the new coin which was held at the Central Bank yesterday afternoon.

“As we take up the EU Presidency for the eighth time, this commemorative coin marks a milestone of national pride, recognising the role Ireland plays in advancing European cooperation, progress and partnership,” he said.

“It is fitting that this coin symbolises the contribution our country has made and will continue to make to Europe’s shared prosperity.”

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