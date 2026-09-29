U2 confirm new album during 50th anniversary celebrations in hometown
News

U2 confirm new album during 50th anniversary celebrations in hometown

ROCK legends U2 surprised fans in Dublin’s Grafton Street by giving a performance of some of their greatest hits from the roof of one of the city’s most iconic cafes.

The band, led by frontman Bono, were in the city this month to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their founding.

On September 25 they gave an impromptu concert from the balcony of Bewley’s Grafton Street.

U2 gave a surprise performance as they celebrated the 50th anniversary of the formation of the band (Pic:RollingNews.ie)

While in the city, where they were first founded on September 25, 1976, they also confirmed the release of a new album Carnaval De Luz.

Due to be available on November 13, it marks their first release of new material in nearly a decade.

“U2 is one of the most iconic bands in the Irish music industry – to choose Dublin, their hometown, as the location to commemorate their 50th anniversary is a fitting reflection of the culture, vibrancy and creativity that defines this city,” Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daryl Barron said this week.

Bono and The Edge perform at the surprise concert in Dublin this month

“There could be no more appropriate setting for this milestone celebration,” he added.

"The city centre is a place of culture, music, and storytelling, where heritage is cherished and new generations continue to shape the future.

"As they honour five decades of success, it is a fitting tribute to a legacy built over generations. I continue to wish Bono, The Edge, Adam, and Larry every success, and thank them for their ongoing contribution to Irish music and artistry.”

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Bewleys, Carnival, U2 Dublin

Related
News 6 years ago

Owner of historic Dublin café pens emotional letter to welcome back customers

By: Rachael O'Connor

News 6 years ago

Historic Dublin café saved from permanent closure, will reopen next month

By: Rachael O'Connor

News 6 years ago

Historic Dublin café announces permanent closure with loss of 110 jobs

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest
News 1 day ago

Irish Government 'concerned' over Garvaghy Road situation as Andy Burnham appeals for calm

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Weather forces cancellation of Ed Sheeran shows at stadium owned by Macklemore critic Robert Kraft

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Arrest after teenager dies in Co. Kerry hit-and-run

By: Gerard Donaghy

Football 2 days ago

'The killing on innocent people is wrong': Ireland's Gavin Bazunu pulls out of match against Israel

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill blast 'disgraceful' late-night decision to allow Orange Order to march along Garvaghy Road

By: Gerard Donaghy

Comment 2 days ago

The hard road to inner peace

By: Malachi O'Doherty