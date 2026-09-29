U2 confirm new album during 50th anniversary celebrations in hometown

ROCK legends U2 surprised fans in Dublin’s Grafton Street by giving a performance of some of their greatest hits from the roof of one of the city’s most iconic cafes.

The band, led by frontman Bono, were in the city this month to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their founding.

On September 25 they gave an impromptu concert from the balcony of Bewley’s Grafton Street.

While in the city, where they were first founded on September 25, 1976, they also confirmed the release of a new album Carnaval De Luz.

Due to be available on November 13, it marks their first release of new material in nearly a decade.

“U2 is one of the most iconic bands in the Irish music industry – to choose Dublin, their hometown, as the location to commemorate their 50th anniversary is a fitting reflection of the culture, vibrancy and creativity that defines this city,” Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daryl Barron said this week.

“There could be no more appropriate setting for this milestone celebration,” he added.

"The city centre is a place of culture, music, and storytelling, where heritage is cherished and new generations continue to shape the future.

"As they honour five decades of success, it is a fitting tribute to a legacy built over generations. I continue to wish Bono, The Edge, Adam, and Larry every success, and thank them for their ongoing contribution to Irish music and artistry.”

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