FINES OF up to €50 could be handed out to anyone failing to wear a face mask under plans being proposed by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Under the system of graduated penalties, €200 fines could also be handed out for anyone leaving their county – something prohibited under Ireland’s Level 3 restrictions.

The Tánaiste outlined the proposals at a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting.

According to an unnamed source who spoke to the Irish Times Varadkar told TDs and Senators the previous system of €2,500 fines for breaking Covid-19 regulations was “draconian”.

He told party members a system of graduated fines was being considered including €50 fines for those who do not wear masks or €200 fines for defy the travel restrictions.

Advertisement

The source said Varadkar also spoke out in opposition to the idea that Gardaí or public officials should be allowed to enter people’s homes.

He said any search must be conducted with a warrant.

The proposals came during a discussion in which Varadkar acknowledged that further lockdown measures remained “on the horizon” in Ireland.

According to the Tánaiste, the Irish government could yet implement a “circuit-breaker” lockdown that would see harsh restrictions implemented.

The harsher measures would only stay in place of a maximum of three weeks under the proposals.

While plans for the possible introduction of fines for mask wearing are still being discussed, reports indicate an anti-mask rally is set to be held in Dublin this weekend.

The demonstration would follow on from last Saturday’s sit-down protest on Grafton Street.