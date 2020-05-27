Ireland is getting its first-ever drive-in concert
News

Ireland is getting its first-ever drive-in concert

GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA - MAY 23: A concert takes place in South Korea as the country begins easing coronavirus restrictions (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

THIS IS one way to get past social distancing restrictions.

Ireland is preparing to host its first-ever series of drive-in concerts as the coronavirus pandemic continues to put large mass gatherings on hold.

Irish musician Gavin James is taking the show on the road as he prepares to hold a series of socially-distanced concerts across Ireland, starting with Limerick before heading to Cork, Waterford and Kilkenny.

Dubliner Gavin James will make history by performing at Ireland's first-ever series of drive-in concerts (Siobhan Photography)
Advertisement

Mick Dolan, owner of popular Limerick pub and music venue Dolan's and one of the masterminds behind the concept of the drive-in concert, said "The past few months have been a very difficult time for the music industry.

"We are facing into a summer period where the traditional festival offering and big gig line-ups just won't be happening. Limerick deserves something special and something unique to look forward to, so we have teamed up with the local authority to bring the concept of the drive-in concerts to Limerick."

Similar events have recently taken place in South Korea and Germany, where the countries are beginning to ease restrictions implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA - MAY 23: A concert takes place in South Korea as the country begins easing coronavirus restrictions (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Gavin James himself has said he is "delighted" to be taking the unique 'Boxes Drive in Tour', across Ireland, taking to Twitter to say "See yas all at the drive-in!"

Advertisement

Many positive comments began flooding in, with people praising the organisers for 'thinking outside the box'-- excuse the pun-- and helping the entertainment industry to begin recovering in Ireland.

There will be a number of restrictions in place in order to protect people and ensure the concerts do not break Covid-19 guidelines: you can only leave your vehicle to use the on-site toilets, so no dancing on the streets, and alcohol is strictly forbidden.

This of course means the concert atmosphere will not be quite the same as we're used to-- but for a lot of people, the mere promise of being able to hear live music again is enough.

The organisers have also promised more big names will be performing 'Live at the Drive In' in the coming months, so if you're among the thousands disappointed that your planned gigs and festivals have been called off, have no fear-- it's not over yet.

For more information or to buy tickets, you can visit the Live At The Drive In website here.

See More: Gavin James, Live At The Drive-in

Related

Neighbourhood celebrates 100th birthday of man who says secret to long life is 'a drop of whiskey every night'
News 3 hours ago

Neighbourhood celebrates 100th birthday of man who says secret to long life is 'a drop of whiskey every night'

By: Rachael O'Connor

Horror as charity rescues dog 'savagely beaten by group of youths' in Limerick
News 4 hours ago

Horror as charity rescues dog 'savagely beaten by group of youths' in Limerick

By: Rachael O'Connor

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald urges 'clarity' from Taoiseach on Covid-19 restrictions
News 4 hours ago

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald urges 'clarity' from Taoiseach on Covid-19 restrictions

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

'I'll always be with you' - Irish woman discovers letter written to her by beloved sister days before her death
News 49 minutes ago

'I'll always be with you' - Irish woman discovers letter written to her by beloved sister days before her death

By: Jack Beresford

Irish community in Britain disproportionately affected by coronavirus, national body claims
News 1 hour ago

Irish community in Britain disproportionately affected by coronavirus, national body claims

By: Fiona Audley

One rule for them, another for you – how the coronavirus became political
Comment 2 hours ago

One rule for them, another for you – how the coronavirus became political

By: Joe Horgan

Man in Meath pulled over driving under a fake licence with car boot full of meat
News 2 hours ago

Man in Meath pulled over driving under a fake licence with car boot full of meat

By: Jack Beresford

REVIEW: TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Irish love story Normal People is exquisite
Entertainment 2 hours ago

REVIEW: TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Irish love story Normal People is exquisite

By: FINLEY HARNETT