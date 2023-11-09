Ireland named ‘most desirable island destination’ for second consecutive year
IRELAND has been named the ‘most desirable island destination in Europe’ for a second time at a glitzy award ceremony in London.

The award was presented to the government’s travel marketing agency Tourism Ireland on November 7 at the 22nd annual Wanderlust Travel Awards, which took place in the British Museum.

A popular travel magazine in Britain, Wanderlust’s annual award winners are decided by an independent panel of judges as well as its readers.

TV presenter Ben Fogle (left) with Jennifer Edwards, Lucy Congreave, Siobhan McManamy, Judith Cassidy and Julie Wakley, all Tourism Ireland, and travel journalist and broadcaster Simon Calder, at the Wanderlust Travel Awards in London

For the second year in a row, Ireland took the number one spot in the ‘Most Desirable Island Destination in Europe’ category – beating off tough competition from Malta, Sicily, Hvar, Crete, Jersey and Menorca.

“For the second year in a row, Ireland has come out on top as the Most Desirable Island in Europe,” Wanderlust confirmed.

“Encompassing Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, the Emerald Island is jam-packed full of adventures for any traveller.”

Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland’s Director of Markets, said: “We are delighted that Ireland has been singled out once again this year for this prestigious award.

“As we look now to 2024, this award is some really positive news.

“Accolades like this help to shine a spotlight on Ireland for all the right reasons.

“Travellers nowadays have tremendous choice, which makes it more important than ever for us to ensure that Ireland stands out from other destinations.”

