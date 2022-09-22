Ireland pledges €65 million to global fund to tackle AIDS, TB and Malaria

IRELAND IS to make a contribution of €65 million to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, TB and Malaria, it has been announced.

The commitment to the figure represents a 30% increase for the period 2023-2025, reaffirming the country's commitment to ending the diseases by 2030.

Ireland has contributed over €273 million in funding to-date since the fund's inception in 2002.

Ireland will also separately make a contribution of $50 million to a United States and UNICEF fund aimed at improving nutrition for millions of children in the developing world.

The United States has contributed $200 million (€203 million) to the fund, and has called on other countries to contribute a further $250 million (€254 million). Ireland has responded with a contribution of $50 million (€51 million) – around one fifth of the target amount.

Canda, the Netherlands and the UK also made large contributions to the fund, as did several private sector donors.

Speaking at the Global Fund’s Seventh Replenishment Conference in New York yesterday, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said:

“As a founding member of the Global Fund, I am proud of Ireland’s long-term partnership. We have seen first-hand the life-changing work of the organisation. 50 million lives saved since 2002 - that is ten times the population of Ireland."

“Ireland will play its part in the global efforts to do what is needed to end HIV and AIDs, to end TB, and to end malaria. I am delighted to confirm that the Government of Ireland will increase its contribution to the Global Fund by 30%. We will play our part in the effort to save 20 million more lives.”

Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy TD, also said:

“We must continue to work together to regain ground lost against HIV, TB and malaria during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is critical to get back on track in achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal targets by 2030. The Global Fund is Ireland’s largest global health partner. The results it has achieved over the last 20 years have been remarkable. By increasing our funding by 30%, we are signalling Ireland’s commitment to ending AIDS, TB and malaria.”