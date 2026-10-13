Contents of historic Mayo mansion set to go under the hammer

THE entire contents of an historic country home in Co. Mayo is set to go under the hammer this month.

Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers has been tasked with selling everything inside Newport House, an Irish mansion which sits next to the town of Newport and overlooks the waters of Clew Bay.

The house was built on the Medlycott estate by Sir Neale O’Donel, who acquired the land in 1785.

Sir Neale was a member of the O’Donnell clan of Tyrconnell in Co. Donegal and a descendant of Niall Garve O’Donell, who had played a prominent role in the Ulster wars of the late 16th century.

A Catholic by upbringing, Sir Neale became a member of the Church of Ireland in 1763 and was made a baronet in 1780.

His two eldest sons Hugh and James O'Donel sat in the Irish House of Commons where they vehemently opposed the Act of Union with Britain, urging that if the act was passed the people of Ireland should “assert their rights and die as freemen rather than live as slaves”.

Newport House was enlarged by Sir Neale’s descendants in the early 19th century, with its principal rooms carefully chosen to command views across the Newport River.

The house stayed in the O’Donel family until 1942, when it was purchased by Michael McShane, a returned Irish emigrant who had won the Irish Sweepstakes prize.

In 1945, McShane sold the estate and fishery rights to the British businessman and angler, Henry Mumford-Smith, who transformed it into a luxury fishing hotel.

Grace Kelly and her husband, Prince Rainier III of Monaco, stayed at the hotel in 1961 while visiting a nearby cottage nearby wher her grandfather once lived.

One of the lots in the sale includes a set of photographs taken by Michael O'Reilly during their visit. It features two photos of the Royal family arriving and leaving the estate and a family portrait which is signed by the Princess Grace of Monaco.

In 1985, the estate was purchased by the late Kieran and Thelma Thompson, who are the present owners.

During the Thompson period the property was established as a Country House Hotel, with formal reception rooms, a grand staircase hall and nineteen bedrooms.

“With the imminent sale of this great house, the unique contents accumulated over many generations now come to market,” a spokesperson for Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers told the Irish Post this week.

“Items include original furniture, paintings, and artefacts and also those purchased by Kieran and under the direction of his brother, Anthony Thompson, a well-known Bond Street art dealer and founding member of the Irish Antiques Dealers Association.

“This sale offers a unique opportunity to the discerning collector to acquire a piece of this illustrious history.”

They added: “The House will continue to stand beside Newport River but the wonderful objects that have graced its rooms for generations will now begin new chapters of their own.”

Fonsie Mealy’s Country House Clearance Sale takes place at Newport House on October 20 and 21.

Viewing will be open at the site in the three days prior to the sale.

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