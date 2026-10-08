Public urged to check eligibility for free GP visit cards

THE Irish public has been urged to check its eligibility for free GP services as more than half of those now entitled to cost-free care have yet to use it.

Ireland’s Minister for Health, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has confirmed a series of measures have been put in place in to make it easier for people to check their eligibility for a GP Visit Card and to apply for the support.

In 2023 the government expanded the means-tested scheme - which allows those eligible to visit their family GP and use out of hours services for free – to include hundreds of thousands more people in Ireland aged from six to 69 years old.

However only around 40 per cent of those have successfully applied for their GP Visit Card.

“More than half a million people became eligible for a Free GP Visit Card when we expanded the scheme in 2023,” Minister Carroll MacNeill said.

“However, many people may not realise they qualify,” she added.

“That is why we are launching a new calculator on MyMedicalCard.ie to allow people to quickly check whether they may qualify.

“Too many people may be missing out on a GP Visit Card simply because they are unsure if they qualify or because the application process can appear complicated.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to check their eligibility and apply for the supports they are entitled to.”

Research from the Department of Health, Irish Government Economic & Evaluation Service released today, examined the experience of applying for a GP Visit Card and identified practical changes to make the system more accessible for the public.

In response to the findings, the HSE has launched a new pre-application calculator which can be used to gauge eligibility for a GP Visit Card or a Medical Card.

“Improving access to healthcare is a key priority for me and a core objective of Sláintecare,” Minister Carroll MacNeill said.

“By making services easier to understand and easier to access, we can help ensure that people receive the care and supports they need, when they need them,” she added.

“I welcome the implementation of the recommendations from this report by the HSE today.

“If you think you may qualify for a GP Visit Card, I encourage you to visit MyMedicalCard.ie, check your eligibility upfront and apply online today.”

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