Ireland’s Paralympians set to share their experiences with aspiring athletes
Sport

Ireland’s Paralympians set to share their experiences with aspiring athletes

SOME of Ireland’s most successful Paralympians will be on hand to share their sporting experiences with aspiring athletes this month.

Paralympics Ireland will host prospective Para athletes from across Ireland at an Allianz NextGen event set to be held at the University of Galway.

Paralympic rower Katie O' Brien, left, with Emily Carrigan from Tipperary, at the National Indoor Arena on the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. (Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile)

Paralympians Katie O’Brien and Shauna Bocquet will join participants on the day, sharing their experiences and helping others explore where Para sport could take them.

Among the sports that will feature at the event are cycling, boccia, swimming, rowing, table tennis, powerlifting, badminton and athletics.

“Allianz NextGen offers an opportunity to try Para sports, meet athletes and coaches, connect with clubs and learn about the pathways available,” a spokesperson for the organisation said.

Katie O'Brien, right, and Tiarnán O'Donnell of Ireland pictured in the mixed double heats on day two of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

“Activities cater for different levels of experience, welcoming those new to sport alongside people already active or interested in exploring another discipline.”
They added: “For younger participants, play and fundamental movement activities will help develop confidence, movement skills and enjoyment.

“Families, teachers, coaches and disability support staff are also encouraged to attend, ask questions and find out more about sporting opportunities.”

Ireland's Shauna Bocquet pictured after the women's 5000m final at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games (Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)

The programme is designed to help participants build a lasting connection with sport by linking them with clubs and sporting organisations.

“For some, this may mean finding an activity they enjoy in their local community,” the organisers add.

“For others, it could be a step towards competitive Para sport.”

Paralympics Ireland has urged clubs, schools and community organisations nationwide to “share the invitation with prospective participants and families”.

The Allianz NextGen event takes place at the Kingfisher Club at the University of Galway, on Saturday, October 17, from 11am to 2pm.

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See More: Ireland, Paralympians

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