Stephen Mangan and Ardal O’Hanlon to reunite in West End

ACTORS Ardal O’Hanlon and Stephen Mangan will reunite in the West End next year when their critically acclaimed play The Truth returns to the capital.

Having played to packed houses at the Apollo Theatre this summer, Melting Pot theatre company have confirmed the comedy will return to London in 2027 ahead of a UK tour.

Written by the Academy Award-winning and two-time Olivier-nominated playwright Florian Zeller, and translated by Christopher Hampton, the play stars Co. Monaghan-born O’Hanlon and Mangan, whose parents are from Co. Mayo.

They perform alongside Sarah Hadland and Janie Dee.

At the centre of the play is Michel, a man who embarks on an affair with his best friend’s wife while attempting to convince himself - and everyone around him - that honesty is overrated.

As the web of deception grows increasingly tangled, the audience is left delightfully off-balance and questioning who is deceiving whom.

“The Truth was a sell-out sensation over its run at the Apollo Theatre, which finished a few weeks ago, and our magnificent cast had such fun with Florian's comic masterpiece that they’re reuniting to bring more gales of laughter to the West End,” Producer Simon Friend says.

“We’re enormously grateful to Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen for welcoming the show into the Theatre Royal Haymarket for another season next year before heading out across the country.”

The Truth will run for 12 weeks at the Theatre Royal Haymarket from July 29, 2027. Tickets are on sale now at www.thetruthplay.com

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