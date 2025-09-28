Co. Cork man charged with historic rape of teenage girl in London
Barry George pictured in 2007 (Image: Cate Gillon / Getty Images)

A MAN from Co. Cork has been charged with the historic rape of a teenage girl in London.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has also authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Barry George, 65, with two counts of sexual assault.

It is alleged that a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on two separate occasions between September 6-12, 1987 in west London.

The woman is now aged in her 50s.

"These charges follow an investigation by a team of Met detectives," said Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy.

"Specially trained officers continue to support the woman who has come forward."

George will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, October 29.

Commenting on the charges, Lionel Idan, Chief Crown Prosecutor for London South, said: "We remind all concerned that proceedings against the suspect are active and he has a right to a fair trial.

"We recognise there is likely to be considerable interest in this case, however, it is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings."

