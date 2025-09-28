Galway-based construction firm JJ Rhatigan named Best Family Business by Deloitte

CONSTRUCTION firm JJ Rhatigan has been named Best family Business at Deloitte's Best Managed Companies event.

The programme recognises the island of Ireland's best-run firms, with eight new businesses awarded the accolade at Thursday's ceremony.

In total, 115 businesses won best managed status in 2025, with the winners having a combined turnover of €22bn and employing more than 62,000 people nationwide.

Galway-based JJ Rhatigan made the list for the third year running but was also honoured with the Family Business Award, a separate individual prize honouring a family business within the network.

It is given annually to a firm that has stood out in how they have demonstrated resilience throughout their years in business.

"This accolade is a tribute to the collective effort of our entire team," said Padraic Rhatigan, Chairman and Group Managing Director.

"It's their dedication, professionalism and shared belief in our values that make achievements like this possible.

"As Chairman, I couldn't be more proud of the culture we have created together."

'Unique balance'

Founded in Galway in 1952 by John J. Rhatigan, the firm has grown from a small local contractor into a major construction company operating in Ireland and Britain, with a turnover of €536m in 2024.

It boasts offices across Ireland as well as London, where it supports Irish communities through initiatives such as volunteering with the charity, Ashford Place.

Despite its scale, JJ Rhatigan continues to stand out for combining the systems of a Tier 1 contractor with the agility, accountability and personal touch of a family-run business.

Since its inception, the company has consistently prioritised long-term partnerships, investment in people and community engagement, with its sense of responsibility extending well beyond construction sites.

"To be recognised both as Best Family Business in 2025 and as a Best Managed Company for the third-year running is hugely rewarding," said CEO Ger Ronayne.

"It reflects the unique balance we have achieved — staying true to the values that make us who we are while evolving our structures, processes and governance to remain agile in a dynamic market.

"Our focus is always on the future: empowering our people, developing the next generation of leaders and consistently delivering projects of exceptional quality, with speed, safety and care."