Pedestrian dies in hospital weeks after being injured in SUV collision
News

Pedestrian dies in hospital weeks after being injured in SUV collision

A MAN who was seriously injured in a collision in Co. Monaghan earlier this month has died in hospital.

The 47-year-old pedestrian was struck by an SUV at around 1am on Broad Road on September 6.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, for treatment of his injuries, where he has since died.

“A pedestrian seriously injured in a road traffic collision on Broad Road, Monaghan, in the early hours of Saturday 6th September 2025, has passed away in hospital on 27th September 2025,” Gardaí said in a statement.

“The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged,” they added.

Gardaí continue to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Road users who were in the area at the time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to the investigation,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77 200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

