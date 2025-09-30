Irish presidential candidates face off in first live TV debate

IN the first televised debate of the Irish presidential campaign, TD Catherine Connolly, former Minister Heather Humphreys, and ex-Dublin GAA manager Jim Gavin all clashed over national identity, immigration and Ireland’s future as a united country.

Hosted by Kieran Cuddihy on The Tonight Show on Virgin Media One, the debate offered the public a glimpse into the values and priorities of the contenders, who all emphasised unity but diverged sharply on how to achieve it.

All three candidates expressed support for a united Ireland.

Humphreys, calling herself a "proud Ulsterwoman", stressed the need to "strive toward unity" while accepting that cross-border compromises, like changes to the flag or anthem, may be inevitable.

Gavin, aligning himself with republican ideals, underscored the importance of building trust in Northern Ireland, referencing the Good Friday Agreement and his work with communities on both sides of the border.

Connolly went further, stating her hope that Irish reunification would happen during her term as president.

"We need to use the presidency to connect people across the divide," she said.

The debate also addressed the recent politicisation of the Irish tricolour by anti-immigration groups.

Gavin insisted the flag symbolises inclusion, while Humphreys described it as a "symbol of unity" that should not be used to divide.

Connolly was the most forceful in her condemnation, labelling the "Ireland is full" rhetoric as “abhorrent” and calling for political leadership to stand against far-right narratives.

When questioned about city councils banning the use of the flag by these groups, none of the candidates directly called out the far right, but all emphasised the need for inclusive discussions.

The candidates were pressed on their views regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Connolly voiced deep concern for the humanitarian consequences, urging peace and a re-evaluation of Ireland’s role in global military structures.

Gavin took a firmer stance, accusing the Israeli government of committing war crimes and supporting the display of Palestinian flags in solidarity.

Humphreys acknowledged the severity of the situation but hesitated when asked about the effectiveness of the Occupied Territories Bill, leading to criticism of her stance.

On the housing crisis, the candidates echoed familiar concerns.

Humphreys offered cautious support for building more homes, Gavin admitted his own children couldn’t afford housing, and Connolly blamed neoliberal policies for underfunding local authorities.

Crime and public safety also emerged as flashpoints.

Humphreys and Connolly both called for more gardaí on the streets, while Gavin referenced his work in inner-city Dublin but was criticised for a lack of clear solutions.

All candidates confirmed they would accept the full presidential salary of approximately €350,000, though Connolly pledged to donate a significant portion to local projects.

Humphreys said she would forgo her ministerial pension, and Gavin opted to take “whatever remuneration is applicable.”

Only citizens residing in the Republic of Ireland will vote in the upcoming election, which uses the Single Transferable Vote system.

Polls open on Friday, October 24, with counting set to begin the following day.

The winner will serve a seven-year term and may run for one additional term.