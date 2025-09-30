‘One to Watch’ racer Alex O’Grady set for special event in London, October 6
Sport

‘One to Watch’ racer Alex O’Grady set for special event in London, October 6

SIXTEEN-YEAR-OLD Irish racer Alex O’Grady is set to make a special appearance in London next Monday, October 6, for a promotional event.

The event will take place at Burke’s Warehouse, 37 Kingsland High Street, and will feature a live interview filmed by The Irish in the UK with presenter Martin Logan.

The programme is scheduled to air on Sky Channel 588.

Currently competing in the ultra-competitive GB4 Championship, O’Grady has already secured a race win, two podium finishes, and won the Omologato ‘One to Watch’ award following a standout performance at Oulton Park.

He currently holds fifth place in the championship standings.

“Everyone is welcome to attend this event, I would love the opportunity to meet as many new people as possible," O’Grady said ahead of the London appearance.

The evening is open to the public, and Alex is encouraging fans and newcomers alike to come along as it kicks off at 5:30pm.

In 2024, O’Grady joined the French F4 Championship, where he achieved two podiums at the Circuit de Lédenon and the Nürburgring.

This year, backed by a strong network of supporters and partners, his family has worked hard to secure the funding necessary for a full campaign in the GB4 Championship.

With momentum on his side, preparations are already underway for a potential Formula 3 campaign in 2026.

Formula One hopeful Alex O'Grady (Photo by Alex O'Grady Racing)

See More: Formula One, Racing

Related
Sport 4 years ago

Formula One legend Murray Walker dies aged 97

By: Jack Beresford

Sport 6 years ago

Formula One legend Niki Lauda dies aged 70

By: Jack Beresford

Events 9 years ago

Crash and Burn: Documentary on Tommy Byrne to premiere at Sheffield Doc/Fest

By: Jamie Casey

Latest
Business 1 day ago

Galway-based construction firm JJ Rhatigan named Best Family Business by Deloitte

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 2 days ago

New report shows Ireland leads the field in Europe for sports tech investment

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Three arrested on suspicion of kidnapping after Newry cash withdrawal attempt

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Man dies three weeks after being seriously injured in Co. Monaghan collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sport 2 days ago

Belfast native CJ Fulton becomes first player developed in Ireland to sign NBA contract

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Bodies of man and young girl found in house in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy