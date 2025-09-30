‘One to Watch’ racer Alex O’Grady set for special event in London, October 6

SIXTEEN-YEAR-OLD Irish racer Alex O’Grady is set to make a special appearance in London next Monday, October 6, for a promotional event.

The event will take place at Burke’s Warehouse, 37 Kingsland High Street, and will feature a live interview filmed by The Irish in the UK with presenter Martin Logan.

The programme is scheduled to air on Sky Channel 588.

Currently competing in the ultra-competitive GB4 Championship, O’Grady has already secured a race win, two podium finishes, and won the Omologato ‘One to Watch’ award following a standout performance at Oulton Park.

He currently holds fifth place in the championship standings.

“Everyone is welcome to attend this event, I would love the opportunity to meet as many new people as possible," O’Grady said ahead of the London appearance.

The evening is open to the public, and Alex is encouraging fans and newcomers alike to come along as it kicks off at 5:30pm.

In 2024, O’Grady joined the French F4 Championship, where he achieved two podiums at the Circuit de Lédenon and the Nürburgring.

This year, backed by a strong network of supporters and partners, his family has worked hard to secure the funding necessary for a full campaign in the GB4 Championship.

With momentum on his side, preparations are already underway for a potential Formula 3 campaign in 2026.