Ireland warned to brace for ‘extremely low temperatures’ as cold snap continues

NEW weather warnings have been issued for counties across Ireland as the cold weather snap continues across the country.

Much of Ireland saw significant snowfall over the weekend, due to the arrival of an Arctic air mass.

Met Éireann confirmed today that the “bitterly cold” air mass will continue to “dominate this week” bringing “very cold nights with widespread sharp frost, icy stretches and lying snow persisting”.

Status Orange weather warnings have been issued as conditions are expected to become "extremely cold" over the next two days, with temperatures in some areas expected to drop to as low as -8C.

A Status Orange warning for low temperatures and ice applies to counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster and Connacht from 8pm tonight until 10am tomorrow.

Met Éireann warned the public that it will be “extremely cold with a widespread severe frost, ice and lying snow”, which could lead to dangerous travelling conditions on roads and underfoot, travel disruption and animal welfare issues.

The warning will be in effect until 10am tomorrow.

A separate Status Orange Warning for low temperatures and ice will be in effect from 8pm tomorrow until 11am on Thursday for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster and Connacht.

The public has been warned to prepare for potentially hazardous driving conditions over the coming days and opt for alternative travel where possible.

“This prolonged cold spell will bring very hazardous conditions over the next few days with no real opportunity for melt of significant lying snow,” Met Éireann’s Deputy Head of Forecasting, Liz Coleman, explained.

“Given there has been a lot of snow over the weekend, as well as rain which has now frozen, there will be really dangerous conditions on the roads,” she added.

“The icy conditions will be particularly impactful for some road users, such as cyclists and motorcyclists, so alternative travel should be considered if possible.

“Really slippery on footpaths too so tricky conditions underfoot.

“We’d ask the public give extra time for any travel that they have to make.”

Ireland’s National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) has met regularly since the national Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning was put in place on January 2.

Following their most recent meeting, held yesterday morning (January 6), they issued a public message urging people to stay safe and “look after one another” while conditions remain hazardous.

“We will continue to see wintry showers and extremely cold temperatures over the coming hours and days, and hazardous travel conditions will continue for much of the week,” Keith Leonard, National Director of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, said in a statement.

“Given the prevalence of extremely low temperatures throughout the country over the next few days, road and path surfaces will present a hazard to drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

“Even where there has been no snow, icy conditions will prevail and surfaces may look deceptively safe.”

He added: “Furthermore, it’s important to emphasise again that even where roads have been salted, people should slow down, drive with caution and allow extra time for their journey.

"Drivers travelling longer journeys should be aware of conditions right along their route, as conditions are differing widely across different parts of the country.

“As well as looking after yourself, we are also asking you to look out for others."

The national Status Yellow weather warning remains in place in Ireland until Friday, January 10.