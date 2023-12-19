Ireland welcomes 6,000 new citizens in Dublin ceremonies

SIX thousand people will be granted Irish citizenship in a series of ceremonies taking place this week.

Ireland’s Minister for Justice Helen McEntee welcomed the nation’s new citizens in six separate events in the Convention Centre in Dublin.

Some of the citizenship ceremonies took place yesterday and the remainder will conclude today.

Over the course of the events applicants from 131 countries around the world and living in all 32 counties on the island of Ireland will be conferred as Irish citizens.

Minister McEntee attended the ceremonies held yesterday while Ireland’s Minister of State James Browne will attend those that take place today.

“Attending Citizenship Ceremonies is always a unique privilege as Minister for Justice and I would like to warmly congratulate and welcome our newest citizens on this milestone day in their lives,” Minister McEntee said.

“Today marks the end of one journey and the beginning of an exciting new one for them.

"Our new citizens enrich Ireland with their presence and our society reaps the benefits which they bring,” she added.

This week’s events follow ceremonies held at the RDS in March, Killarney in July and the Dublin Convention Centre in October of this year.

In total over 18,000 people will been conferred with Irish citizenship this year.

“I want to acknowledge the value and necessity of immigration to support

Ireland’s society and economy,” Minister Browne said.

“As a nation that over centuries saw so many Irish people emigrate to find safety or work, the Irish people understand what it means to be a migrant, to seek a safe haven, to lay roots and to find a new home.”

Retired Judge Mary Irvine was the Presiding Officers at the ceremonies held yesterday, while fellow retired Judge Paddy McMahon will take the role today.

During the ceremony each new citizen will make their Declaration of Fidelity to the Irish Nation and Loyalty to the State.

They also undertake to “faithfully observe the laws of the State and to respect its democratic values”.