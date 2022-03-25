'Ireland - well, almost' - Ukrainian President comments on country's response to war
News

'Ireland - well, almost' - Ukrainian President comments on country's response to war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelenskyy appears to have suggested that Ireland's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine is not as adequate as those of other EU countries.

In the translated text of his speech to a meeting of the European Council, the president addressed each member states.

"Lithuania stands for us. Latvia stands for us. Estonia stands for us. Poland stands for us," he said.

"Italy - thank you for your support! Spain - we’ll find common ground. Belgium - we will find arguments. Austria, together with Ukrainians, it is an opportunity for you. I'm sure of it."

When he reached Ireland he said:

"Ireland - well, almost."

The president also used the same term to describe Portugal's response.

Ireland has not sent military aid to Ukraine, but instead has opted to send medical and humanitarian supplies.

The requirement for visas for Ukrainian people entering the country has also been waived, and Ireland is part of an EU group calling for the country to be formally named in an EU membership candidate.

In his speech, Zelenskyy also spoke about the war having been ongoing for one month since yesterday.

"It’s hard to count how many of them have already been burned. How many can still kill us.

"Whole cities, villages. Just to ashes. Nothing remains. The Russian military killed journalists. Although they saw the inscription 'Press' on them. They may not have been taught to read. Only to kill."

Addressing Hungary specifically, he said he wanted to "stop here and be honest. Once and for all."

"You have to decide for yourself who you are with. You are a sovereign state. I’ve been to Budapest. I adore your city. I have been many times - very beautiful, very hospitable city. And people, too. You have had tragic moments in your life. I visited your waterfront. I saw this memorial… Shoes on the Danube Bank. About mass killings. I was there with my family."

"Look at those shoes. And you will see how mass killings can happen again in today's world. And that's what Russia is doing today. The same shoes. In Mariupol, there are the same people. Adults and children. Grandparents. And there are thousands of them. And these thousands are gone."

Closing out his address, he said "there is not time to hesitate."

"We believe in the European Union," he said.

