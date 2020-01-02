Ireland’s first baby of 2020 born in Dublin

ROTUNDA HOSPITAL in Dublin welcomed Ireland’s first baby of 2020.

Victoria Setuke was born to first-time mother Patience Setuke in the early hours of January 1, 2020.

Weighing in at 3.23kg, just over seven pounds, the baby girl’s official birth time of 12:12am maDE her Ireland’s first baby of the New Year.

A spokesperson for the mother and child confirmed both are doing well.

All told, seven babies were born at Rotunda Hospital between midnight and 4am on January 1.

Births were also reported across hospitals in in Cork, Galway, Waterford and Tipperary between midnight and 1am.

Victoria represents the earliest recorded in Ireland in 2020.

Speaking to RTE following her birth, Victoria’s mother Patience expressed her delight at her daughter’s arrival.

Though she was tired following the labour, she expressed thanks to all of the staff at Rotunda who helped her through childbirth.

She also expressed surprise at the fact Victoria ended up being the first baby of the new decade.

Patience added that she hoped, in time, she would be able to look back fondly on the experience of welcoming her first child into the world.