Ireland's oldest man dies aged 108
Michael O'Connor, who passed away on Sunday.

A KERRY man who is believed to have been Ireland's oldest man, aged 108, has passed away.

Michael O'Connor, who was living in Muckross, was born in Glencar in 1913, and lived through two world wars, the Irish civil war, Spanish Flu, and more recently the Covid-19 pandemic.

He had recently moved into a community hospital in Kenmare where he passed away on Sunday.

His loved ones have said that he enjoyed good health until very recently.

Michael fell very ill during the Spanish flu, but he got through it, though his mother sadly died from the illness.

He five years old when the First World War ended, and worked as a radio operator during the Second World War, and the boat he worked on was torpedoed in 1942.

Having retired in 1980, he told RTÉ that the secret of a long life was to "be honest in your dealings" and "try to avoid doing wrong by anybody".

