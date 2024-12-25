Lord of the Dance
Irish Ambassador to Britain commends community organisations in Christmas message
News

MARTIN FRASER, the Irish Ambassador to Great Britain, has thanked those serving the Irish community in Britain in his annual Christmas message.

In a statement, he told The Irish Post: “On behalf of all the staff at the Embassy, my wife Deirdre and I, I want to wish all the valued readers of The Irish Post a very happy Christmas and a peaceful New Year.”

"While certainly a busy year for our dedicated team at the Embassy and in our Consulates, we have also been lucky enough to have had the pleasure of witnessing and supporting the many valued contributions made by the Irish community to British society throughout the year,” he added.

Irish Ambassador to Britain, Martin Fraser(Pic: Malcolm McNally Photography)

The Ambassador reflected on some of the celebrations of the year, including St Brigid’s Day, the St Patrick’s Day as well as events that focused on Irish literature, film, theatre.

“It is an honour to witness the talent of the Irish community in Britain, and a source of great pride to see that talent reach such a warm and receptive audience,” he said.

Moving on to politics, Ambassador Fraser added: “It has been an important and positive year for British-Irish relations. There is, of course, a new government, which has been a moment of reset for the relationship with our closest neighbour.

"We welcome the renewed energy of the UK government for cooperation and collaboration, with an early visit by the Taoiseach to Chequers and by the Prime Minister to Dublin (and a true test of friendship during the match at the Aviva).

“We look forward now to the first annual UK-Ireland summit planned for March 2025, and making progress on the many issues where we can work together - from climate change, to global challenges, to trade and investment, and of course, the vital and vibrant people to people connections between Ireland and the UK.”

Ambassador Fraser concluded his Christmas message by commending the work of Irish organisations serving the community across Britain.

“The Irish community in Britain is always at the heart of the work of the Embassy and our Consulates in Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff," he said.

"This year, I was privileged to be able to travel the country to meet so many of you in person, and to witness the life-changing work done by your organisations."

He added: "This year marks 20 years of the Emigrant Support Programme, and in October, Minister for the Diaspora Sean Fleming announced that £6.4 million has been awarded to 113 projects across Britain, so that this vital work can continue.

"Your advocacy, sense of community and commitment is an inspiration, and pushes us all at the Embassy to do the very best we can to support you.

“I look forward to what the New Year will bring, to meeting those I haven’t yet met or seeing you again soon, and from myself and all the team here at the Embassy, Nollaig Shona agus athbhliain faoi mhaise daoibh.”

