Irish aparthotel operator Staycity launches new location in London

STAYCITY has opened its newest Wilde location in London which bears the new logo and branding undertaken by the Irish firm.

Headquartered in Dublin and co-founded by Kilkenny-born brothers Tom and Ger Walsh in 2004, over the past two decades Staycity Group has established itself as a leading aparthotel operator.

This month saw it open its fourth Wilde location in London’s Liverpool Street, alongside similar offerings in the capital in Aldgate, Covent Garden and Paddington.

The firm also has Wilde aparthotels in Berlin, Edinburgh and Manchester, with further sites due to open in Cambridge, Oxford, Lisbon and Porto.

Its latest opening is a 106-apartment venue with an extended food and beverage range, along with an impressive curved bar serving artisan gins and locally brewed beers.

“The communal space is designed in warm, relaxing tones with character furniture and creative lighting giving it a retro vibe,” the firm explains, while artworks, crafts and ceramics from local artists complement the look.

There are 11 types of apartment on offer, all which come with fully equipped kitchens.

Some have a private balcony and two even have outside terrace space overlooking the stunning London skyline.

The hotel is also the first to feature Staycity’s new-look image and branding.

“We are very excited to open in Liverpool Street and to unveil the new direction for Wilde, which takes its design cues from the locality and the history of the East End,” Kelly Morgan, Wilde Aparthotels managing director, said this week.

“Our stunning artworks, and around 70 per cent of our food and drink, are sourced from the best of local suppliers and artists, who we’re keen to support and celebrate,” she added.

Just a five-minute walk from Liverpool Street station, the venue is just 10 minutes from the popular Spitalfields and Shoreditch areas of east London.

“The location of Wilde London Liverpool Street, in the heart of this popular, vibrant area, is perfect for both leisure and business travellers, offering fantastic access to travel hubs, places to visit and lively bars and restaurants,” Ms Morgan said.

“Sundays are a particular feature here, with a busy market crammed with fashion and textile stalls and street food vendors.

“We look forward to welcoming guests from around the world as well as anyone popping in for a drink or a bite to eat.”

Staycity’s first Wilde aparthotel was opened in London’s Covent Garden in 2018 by Oscar Wilde’s grandson Merlin Holland.