Irish authorities help dismantle major international human trafficking network

AN INTERNATIONAL human trafficking network that exploited hundreds of women throughout Europe was ended by a major operation in which the gardaí played a pivotal role.

An Garda Síochána and the Brazilian Federal Police joined forces in a cross-continental crackdown led by Europol to target a criminal organisation suspected of operating between Brazil, Ireland and several EU member states.

The network, which is primarily made up of Brazilian nationals, is thought to have been in operation since at least 2017 and engaged in the violent and coercive recruitment, transportation, and exploitation of women, according to Europol.

Four people have been arrested as a result of various searches conducted by the Garda National Protective Services Bureau in various locations throughout Ireland.

Eight suspects are currently in custody after four more arrests were made in Brazil.

The network allegedly controlled the victims, who were mostly women trafficked from South America, and promoted sexual services.

Although 28 victims have been identified thus far, more are anticipated as investigations proceed.

The Irish searches were a part of a coordinated day of action that resulted in the raiding of 33 properties, including 4 in Ireland and 29 in Brazil.

Authorities seized a variety of assets during the operation, including digital devices, forged documents, luxury cars, watches, numerous bank accounts and a cryptocurrency wallet worth more than €50,000.

According to investigators, those arrested made several million euros in profits.

It is thought that the Irish branch of the operation, which involved trafficking women into the nation and forcing them into prostitution, was an integral part of the larger network.

According to Gardaí, the investigation started with a suspected local case of sexual exploitation and ultimately turned up connections to a much bigger and better-organised international trafficking ring.

Throughout the investigation, Europol offered operational and technical assistance, sending specialists to Ireland and Brazil to facilitate the collection and coordination of intelligence in real time.

Although the arrests are a significant development, gardaí have stated that investigations are still ongoing and that more victims and suspects will probably be found.

The case emphasises how sophisticated transnational criminal networks are becoming and how important it is for nations to work together to combat human trafficking.

Gardaí urge anyone with information about human trafficking, or concerns about possible victims to contact them or the Blue Blindfold anti-trafficking programme.