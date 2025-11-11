Minister Neale Richmond heads to Brazil for international climate change conference

MINISTER Neale Richmond will arrive in Brazil today to attend the UN’s international climate change conference.

The 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP30, is being held at the Hangar Convention Centre in Belém until November 21.

Minister Richmond, who is Ireland’s Minister for International Development and the Diaspora, will take part in events focused on “deforestation, energy efficiency, and scaling-up climate finance to support the least developed countries and small island developing states” a spokesperson for his office confirmed.

He will also meet with Ireland’s partners at the World Bank and the Amazon Fund, as well as holding discussions with Ministerial counterparts from other countries.

The minister is also expected to announce new financial contribution commitments from Ireland to support resilience in the world's least developed countries and small island developing states.

“COP30 is an opportunity for the world to come together to address a common threat we all face,” Minister Richmond said.

“The science is clear and paints a worrying picture in terms of our failure to live within the targets set by the Paris Agreement.

“Ten years on from Paris, it is clear we need more urgency and more action.”

He added: “Climate change is impacting Ireland through floods, storms and changing weather patterns.

“That impact is even more stark in countries where people are less able to respond. Extreme weather is denying people access to food, reducing people’s ability to earn money, and leading to huge levels of displacement.

“Ireland is committed to supporting the people in the world most affected by climate change. Our climate finance has more than doubled since 2020.

"We are now investing at least €225 million annually in supporting those most at risk.

“COP30 must be focused on action and implementation.

"The world simply must get back on track when it comes to our climate targets.”

Minister Richmond will attend COP30 today and tomorrow before departing for a short visit to Colombia.

While there he will meet with Government representatives, Ireland’s UN and cooperation partners and members of the Irish diaspora living there.

“Ireland has been a long-standing partner of Colombia and I believe there is significant scope to increase our political, trade and cultural links, he said.

“Through Irish Aid, we continue to support Colombia’s efforts to build peace.

“Our ongoing lessons-sharing on conflict and reconciliation in Ireland is well recognised in Colombia,” he added.

“I look forward to meeting with the communities we have supported on their own journey from conflict to peace.”