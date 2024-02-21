Irish bar in Manchester closed after police find evidence of 'sexual services' being offered

A BAR in Manchester has been shut down after police found evidence that 'sexual services' were being offered on the premisies.

A closure order was issued to the Railway Pub on Manchester Road in Altrincham following a search of the building by Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

A vulnerable woman was found on the premises and two people have been arrested for crimes relating to prostitution.

Following a fire in the building in December 2020, the Railway reopened as an Irish bar the following year.

The Victorian building had been tipped for demolition in the 1990s but was saved as a result of being classed as a Grade II listed building.

However, the doors are now shut for at least three months after GMP's search, with a review of the licence being requested.

A statement from GMP read: "Officers from GMP have carried out a search warrant on the Railway Pub on Manchester Road in Altrincham accompanied by colleagues from Trafford Council's Community Safety Team.

"Significant evidence was found on the premises indicating that the premises were being used to offer sexual services for reward and a vulnerable woman, trafficked from outside Trafford to work there was found on the premises.

"Two persons have been arrested for crimes relating to controlling prostitution for gain and today, the Magistrates issued an order on application from the council closing the premises for three months.

"A review of the premises license will now be requested."