Irish bar in Manchester closed after police find evidence of 'sexual services' being offered
News

Irish bar in Manchester closed after police find evidence of 'sexual services' being offered

The pub was issued with a closure order (Images: GMP)

A BAR in Manchester has been shut down after police found evidence that 'sexual services' were being offered on the premisies.

A closure order was issued to the Railway Pub on Manchester Road in Altrincham following a search of the building by Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

A vulnerable woman was found on the premises and two people have been arrested for crimes relating to prostitution.

Following a fire in the building in December 2020, the Railway reopened as an Irish bar the following year.

The Victorian building had been tipped for demolition in the 1990s but was saved as a result of being classed as a Grade II listed building.

However, the doors are now shut for at least three months after GMP's search, with a review of the licence being requested.

A statement from GMP read: "Officers from GMP have carried out a search warrant on the Railway Pub on Manchester Road in Altrincham accompanied by colleagues from Trafford Council's Community Safety Team.

"Significant evidence was found on the premises indicating that the premises were being used to offer sexual services for reward and a vulnerable woman, trafficked from outside Trafford to work there was found on the premises.

"Two persons have been arrested for crimes relating to controlling prostitution for gain and today, the Magistrates issued an order on application from the council closing the premises for three months.

"A review of the premises license will now be requested."

See More: Manchester

Related

Family’s tribute to ‘strong, courageous’ grandmother who died after three-car collision
News 2 months ago

Family’s tribute to ‘strong, courageous’ grandmother who died after three-car collision

By: Fiona Audley

Manchester Irish community to feature in RTÉ special this Christmas
News 2 months ago

Manchester Irish community to feature in RTÉ special this Christmas

By: Fiona Audley

Tributes paid following death of popular Irish Country singer Kevin Prendergast
News 3 months ago

Tributes paid following death of popular Irish Country singer Kevin Prendergast

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

More than 14 million illegal cigarettes seized in Dublin
News 1 day ago

More than 14 million illegal cigarettes seized in Dublin

By: Irish Post

Man and teenager jailed for violent murder after CCTV linked them to attack
News 1 day ago

Man and teenager jailed for violent murder after CCTV linked them to attack

By: Fiona Audley

Damage to dual-language signs in Northern Ireland being investigated as sectarian hate crime
News 1 day ago

Damage to dual-language signs in Northern Ireland being investigated as sectarian hate crime

By: Fiona Audley

Media minister ‘concerned and frustrated’ that scandal continues to blight RTÉ's reputation
News 1 day ago

Media minister ‘concerned and frustrated’ that scandal continues to blight RTÉ's reputation

By: Fiona Audley

Cyclist dies in hospital following horror crash on Irish road
News 1 day ago

Cyclist dies in hospital following horror crash on Irish road

By: Irish Post