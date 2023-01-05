Irish beef exports to China to resume after two and a half years

IRISH BEEF exports to China are to resume after two and a half years, it has been announced.

The Minister fo Agriculture, Food and the Martine Charlie McConalogue TD and Minister of State Martin Heydon TD announced the resumption today, with exports having been suspended in May 2020 following an isolated case of atypical BSE.

This isolated case was detected by the Department's surveillance programme, did not enter the food chain and posed no risk to human health.

Atypical BSE occurs naturally and sporadically in all cattle populations at a very low rate and is not considered a public health risk.

However, beef exports were immediately suspended as a precautionary measure in line with the bilateral protocol on the trade agreed with the General Administration of Customs of Chine (GACC).

"Negotiating the resumption of beef access has been a top priority for my Department over the last two and a half years," Minister McConalogue said.

"Together with colleagues in the Embassy of Ireland in Beijing, my officials have been in ongoing contact with the Chinese authorities since the start of the suspension.

"They provided the necessary technical information for evaluation by Chinese experts. Earlier this year, as a result of my communication with my counterpart in charge of GACC, our officials engaged in further bilateral talks to finalise the restoration of beef access based on scientific principles."

He said China's decision to resume Irish beef imports on the same conditions as before "represents a clear vote of confidence in the output of out beef sector."

Minister Heydon, whose responsibilities include market development, hailed today's new as a positive development for the Irish beef sector.

"We will continue to work with the Chinese authorities to maintain and enhance our access o the Chinese market for Irish food and drink," he said.

"I know that Bird Bia will soon set in motion a programme of promotions to allow exporters capitalise on the opportunities offered by this announcement.

"Prior to the suspension, overall Irish beef exports to China were on an upward trajectory and I am confident that we can quickly regain momentum and market share there."

Irish beef exports to China, including Hong Kong which operates as a special administrative region with different market access rules, were worth €45 million in 2021, down from exports of €96 million in 2019.