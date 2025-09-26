Irish businesswomen in Britain climb Croagh Patrick to raise charity funds

A GROUP of professional Irish women who live and work in Britain have flown to Co. Mayo this week to tackle the mighty Croagh Patrick.

Members of the Women of Irish Heritage (WIH) professional network in the North of England will climb the mountain in Westport, which is known locally as ‘the Reek’, during their four-day Peak the Reek trip.

They arrived in Ireland on September 24, and their challenge is set to be completed tomorrow (September 27).

All funds raised will support lifeline services provided by the Fréa charity.

Founded in 2020, the organisation is a partnership of three long-established Irish charities serving members of the community across northern England – namely Irish Community Care, Leeds Irish Health and Homes and Irish Community Care Manchester.

“We are absolutely delighted to be embarking on our inaugural trip abroad together to the Emerald Isle,” Fréa’s Development Manager Dorothy Lynch said of the Croagh Patrick challenge.

“This milestone marks a new chapter for our network in the North of England, developed by Fréa, which now brings together over 900 members,” she added.

“The friendships formed through WIH have become a true source of strength, and this trip reflects not only the bonds we share, but also our commitment to giving back.”

Ms Lynch added: “Supporting Fréa - a lifeline charity providing essential services to Irish people of all ages in need and vulnerable across the North of England - is at the very heart of our journey.

“We are proud to come together to celebrate our community, our heritage, and our shared values of care and support.”

The climbers undertaking the Peak the Reek challenge have raised more than £18k so far.

