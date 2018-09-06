Irish butcher wins place in Guinness World Records Book after making 80 sausages in a minute

A BUTCHER in Co Cavan has won a place in the Guinness World Records Book for 2019 after making 80 sausages in one minute.

Barry John Crowe, who runs a butcher shop on Main Street in Cavan, broke the record for the most sausages produced in 60 seconds when he made 78 at an event in April 2017.

The title was previously held by an English butcher who had produced 60 sausages in that space of time.

Speaking of his accomplishment, Barry said: "I'm making sausages since I was around eight and I'm doing it every day of the week now.

"I was contacted to see would I be interested and I was told there was an existing record of 60 sausages made in one minute in England. I said yes, because it's second nature to me at this stage."

A Guinness World Record adjudicator flew to Ireland to observe and time the event and ensure it met the record-breaking criteria.

The world record certificate hangs on the wall of the family butchers in Cavan and travels with Barry when he makes appearances at trade shows around the country.