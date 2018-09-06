Irish butcher wins place in Guinness World Records Book after making 80 sausages in a minute
News

Irish butcher wins place in Guinness World Records Book after making 80 sausages in a minute

A BUTCHER in Co Cavan has won a place in the Guinness World Records Book for 2019 after making 80 sausages in one minute.

Barry John Crowe, who runs a butcher shop on Main Street in Cavan, broke the record for the most sausages produced in 60 seconds when he made 78 at an event in April 2017.

The title was previously held by an English butcher who had produced 60 sausages in that space of time.

Speaking of his accomplishment, Barry said: "I'm making sausages since I was around eight and I'm doing it every day of the week now.

Advertisement

"I was contacted to see would I be interested and I was told there was an existing record of 60 sausages made in one minute in England. I said yes, because it's second nature to me at this stage."

A Guinness World Record adjudicator flew to Ireland to observe and time the event and ensure it met the record-breaking criteria.

The world record certificate hangs on the wall of the family butchers in Cavan and travels with Barry when he makes appearances at trade shows around the country.

See More: Barry John Crowe, Cavan, Guinness Book Of Records, Ireland, Sausage

Related

Nazi saluting EasyJet Belfast passenger lands prison sentence
News 2 hours ago

Nazi saluting EasyJet Belfast passenger lands prison sentence

By: Jack Beresford

School bus and car collide in early-morning accident in Limerick
News 2 hours ago

School bus and car collide in early-morning accident in Limerick

By: Ryan Price

Inquest into Dolores O'Riordan death to take place today on what would have been her 47th birthday
News 3 hours ago

Inquest into Dolores O'Riordan death to take place today on what would have been her 47th birthday

By: Ryan Price

Latest

Belfast Primark fire cordon to remain in place for four months
News 56 minutes ago

Belfast Primark fire cordon to remain in place for four months

By: Ryan Price

Netflix revives Kiefer Sutherland political thriller Designated Survivor for third series
News 1 hour ago

Netflix revives Kiefer Sutherland political thriller Designated Survivor for third series

By: Jack Beresford

India legalise gay sex in historic ruling
News 4 hours ago

India legalise gay sex in historic ruling

By: Ryan Price

Bomb disposal team called as fishermen in Ireland land WWII shell
News 12 hours ago

Bomb disposal team called as fishermen in Ireland land WWII shell

By: Gerard Donaghy

'We feel truly blessed' – Vogue Williams and husband Spencer Matthews welcome baby boy
Entertainment 13 hours ago

'We feel truly blessed' – Vogue Williams and husband Spencer Matthews welcome baby boy

By: Gerard Donaghy