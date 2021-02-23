Irish celebrity chef vows to reopen in July regardless of restrictions in anger at 'incompetent' government
News

Irish celebrity chef vows to reopen in July regardless of restrictions in anger at 'incompetent' government

Treyvaud's / Facebook

A WELL-KNOWN Irish chef has promised to reopen his restaurant on 1 July regardless of the restrictions which may be in place at that time.

Paul Treyvaud, a celebrity chef popular in Ireland and the owner of Treyvaud's Restaurant in Killarney, County Kerry, has vowed to reopen in July as it is the only way to save his business.

"I have decided I am opening my restaurant July 1st no matter what," he said in an angry and frustrated series of Tweets posted yesterday evening. "That gives them 4 months to sort out everything."

Taking aim at an "incompetent" government, Treyvaud said "I've done everything I've been told to do" over the past year since the pandemic began.

But "55k came in from [the UK] with that variant, now over 1500 from Brazil.

Advertisement

"The problem is no longer us, it's an incompetent Gov."

Ireland experienced a dangerous and prolonged surge in infections in late December and early January, with the spike attributed largely to indoor gatherings and people coming home for Christmas from abroad.

It was found that more than 55,000 people travelled to Ireland from abroad, and the UK variant of the disease-- thought to be much more transmissible than the original-- is now the dominant strain in Ireland.

3 cases of the Brazilian variant has also been identified in Ireland in recent days directly linked to travel from Brazil, while the country is calling for mandatory hotel quarantine to be brought in for those travelling from abroad-- something the government is currently working on.

Paul Treyvaud continued that with a date in his head that he knows he will reopen, "it's put everything at ease.

"I am prepared to be arrested if need be. I no longer care."

Advertisement

The celebrity chef continued, "I’m not a conspiracy nut job so don’t bother telling me to open up now," but "I’ve done the maths and if I’m not open by then, everything is gone."

"I’ve no intention of losing everything I’ve worked my life for because these idiots can’t close airports, ports or agree on boarders (sic).

"I’m so angry, annoyed and have lost all hope with the people running the show. So that’s it. I’m opening my restaurant for indoor dining 1/7/21."

Mr Treyvaud added that he is not telling any other business to do the same, but "there is strength in numbers".

The chef is not the first person in Ireland to attempt to reopen before the government allowed-- in July last year, a publican in County Limerick opened his doors to serve alcohol only, at a time when only restaurants and pubs which served a susbtantial meal were allowed to open.

Gearóid Whelan's pub in Newcastle West remained open for several hours as he tried to prove he could operate his business in a safe manner, but was shut down by gardaí by lunch time on the same day.

Advertisement

See More: Chef, Paul Treyvaud, Restaurant, Restrictions

Related

Excitement as Waterford Castle Hotel & Golf Resort wins prestigious Food Award ahead of 2019
News 2 years ago

Excitement as Waterford Castle Hotel & Golf Resort wins prestigious Food Award ahead of 2019

By: Aidan Lonergan

Northern Irish chef named 'best female chef' in the world
News 2 years ago

Northern Irish chef named 'best female chef' in the world

By: Ryan Price

TV chef Antonio Carluccio dies after fall at home
News 3 years ago

TV chef Antonio Carluccio dies after fall at home

By: Ryan Price

Latest

'Heartbroken' President Biden leads moment of silence as US passes 500,000 dead
News 3 hours ago

'Heartbroken' President Biden leads moment of silence as US passes 500,000 dead

By: Rachael O'Connor

When is Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah and how can I watch it?
News 16 hours ago

When is Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah and how can I watch it?

By: Harry Brent

Facebook shuts down Instagram accounts promoting St Patrick's Day 'Lockdown Rave' in Ireland
News 17 hours ago

Facebook shuts down Instagram accounts promoting St Patrick's Day 'Lockdown Rave' in Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

Donald Trump 'offered Kim Jong-un a ride home on Air Force One'
News 17 hours ago

Donald Trump 'offered Kim Jong-un a ride home on Air Force One'

By: Michael Murphy

Irish whiskey gift set to be sold at auction has eye-watering starting price of $2 million
News 18 hours ago

Irish whiskey gift set to be sold at auction has eye-watering starting price of $2 million

By: Rachael O'Connor