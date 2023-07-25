Irish celebrity vet Noel Fitzpatrick returns with new television series
News

EVERYONE’S favourite Irish vet returns to our screens this week with a new television series and a seriously cute opening episode.

Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, who hails from Co. Laois, is back with a brand-new series of The Supervet which starts on Channel 4 this Thursday, July 27.

The Irishman has been a regular on British television screens since he first featured in the BBC’s six-episode Bionic Vet series in 2010.

In 2014 Channel 4 started airing The Supervet, which is based at his veterinary practice Fitzpatrick Referrals in Surrey.

That practice continues to run and the show, which is now on its 18th series, continues to be a popular choice among television viewers.

This week those viewers are in for particularly cute viewing, as the first episode of The Supervet is a puppy special.

Channel 4 confirms its “a heart-melting special featuring the amazing stories - old and new - of some of the youngest and cutest puppies for whom he has provided life-saving treatment”.

The show includes the “moving tale” of the Rough Collie, Merida, they add.

You can catch the latest series of The Supervet on ITV on July 27 at 9pm.

