Irish citizens urged to leave Lebanon 'while still possible’

IRISH people in Lebanon have been urged by the government to leave the country immediately “while it is still possible to do so”.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who is Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and for Defence, made the statement ahead of a videoconference meeting of EU Foreign Ministers on the escalating situation in the region.

“Our strong advice to Irish citizens in Lebanon is that they should leave immediately by commercial means while it is still possible to do so,” he said.

“We are in regular contact with Irish citizens and have undertaken significant contingency planning with international partners to prepare for a possible consular crisis in Lebanon,” he added.

An extraordinary Foriegn Affairs Council meeting held yesterday, was “an opportunity to further coordinate efforts with our EU partners” to consolidate those plans, Mr Martin said.

Over the past fortnight Israel has unleashed a series of attacks and air strikes on Lebanon which has killed hundreds of civilians.

“The Middle East stands on a precipice following the surge in violence in Lebanon,” Mr Martin said.

“A wider conflict would be disastrous,” he added.

“We need to act now to avert this. I call on all sides to immediately de-escalate and support efforts to reach a ceasefire.

“This must be the priority now.”

He added: “We urgently need to scale up humanitarian assistance to the people of Lebanon, who have already suffered so much and are bearing the brunt of the latest violence.

“I announced last week that Ireland will contribute an additional €1 million in humanitarian assistance to Lebanon.

“I welcome the decision last week to extend EU support to the Lebanese Armed Forces to improve its medical and engineering capabilities. I look forward to discussing how the EU can further support strengthening the LAF.”

The Tánaiste further confirmed that Ireland’s peacekeeping soldiers currently serving in Lebanon are all “safe”.

“I continue to be briefed regularly by the Chief of Staff on the ongoing situation in the UNIFIL areas of operations,” he said.

“Irish personnel serving in UNIFIL are currently safe and accounted for and shelter in secured positions as and when required.”