Irish company donates hundreds of protective face shields to homeless charity
AN IRISH company has been praised for its generous donation of PPE to some of the most at-risk people in the community.

Online IT recruitment platform Techfynder have donated up to 2,000 protective face shields to the homeless, front-line workers and emergency service personnel in order to help protect themselves during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company hosted a city-wide donation drive in Dublin, where they visited homeless shelters, shops, medical centres and Garda stations, including the Dublin Simon Community and members of the Shikh Community.

"We are grateful for the remarkable work you carry out day-in, day-out to protect the health of individuals and communities across the region," a spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

The Blanchardstown start-up had reached out to Minister for Health Simon Harris and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar earlier this month announcing they had 2,000 coronavirus face-shields which they wished to donate, and since then Techfynder staff have been pictured delivering the much-needed equipment across the city.

The spectacular show of community spirit follows a number of other high-profile donations from Irish companies and celebrities alike; in March, when the coronavirus pandemic was beginning to take hold in Ireland, sportswear company O'Neill's switched from producing jerseys to manufacturing scrubs for hospital workers.

The makers of Jameson whiskey began producing hand sanitizer, Intel Ireland donated PPE, Tayto donated both PPE and snacks, Northern Ireland's Orange Order donated protective equipment to be distributed both north and south of the border and, famously, Conor McGregor bought over €1 million worth of protective equipment for frontline workers across the country.

Techfynder have now joined the ranks of companies who will be remembered for helping out whichever way they could when the community needed it most.

Well done to everyone involved.

 

