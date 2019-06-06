Irish company switches to four-day working week - but keeps staff on exactly the same pay
Irish company switches to four-day working week - but keeps staff on exactly the same pay

AN IRISH company has struck a blow for better work/life balance after introducing a new four-day working week for staff.

Recruitment, training and outsourced services company the ICE Group has announced plans to introduce the new four-day working week, with all employees set to continue earning five days’ pay.

The move comes alongside a pledge of 100% customer satisfaction with ICE Group keen to stress the quality of their service would not be effective.

According to a statement from the company the introduction of three-day weekends will help its employees enjoy "quality time outside of their job to do the things they want with the people they love".

"We value our employees and want to ensure that their quality of life both inside and out of work is as good as it can be," they added.

Though ICE Group will continue to operate six days a week, shift patterns will change to incorporate the shift.

“The business we are in changes people’s lives,” the wrote on Twitter.

“We give our customers opportunities to change their lives, now we have found a way to change our employee’s lives.”

Part of a concerted effort to help better motivate and encourage staff in a bid to retain more workers, the change could lead to changes in other Irish workplaces.

